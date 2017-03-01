ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said that PML-N always struggled for independence of judiciary and went to jails in that regard.

Talking to reporters outside Supreme Court, he said that PTI Chief Imran Khan had no evidence regarding benami assets and pleaded the court to hear both parties in his petition. He said that Imran Khan promoted the politics of gossip and rumors. He alleged Imran was founder of offshore companies in the country.

Abbasi said Imran was running his party through foreign fundings. Imran Khan is always playing politics of lies and allegations, he alleged. He said that Imran Khan always created hurdles in the development and prosperity of the country.

Imran Khan also opposed holding of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore, he added. "We submitted petition against Imran Khan with evidences and his fate of politics would be decided by the court," Hanif Abbasi said.

Meanwhile, PML-N Leader Talal Chaudhry speaking on the occasion said that Imran Khan always levelled allegations, but never submitted any evidence. He said that Imran Khan was avoiding submission of replies to the court and Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that the man (Imran) seeking details of others assets was reluctant to submit details of his own property.

Imran Khan should tell the nation about ball tempering and civil disobedience movement, he said and added that Imran Khan should come to Supreme Court and submit reply to Hanif Abbasi's petition. He said that Imran Khan would be disqualified in the partial hearing of the case.He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was transforming into reality while Imran Khan was trying to sabotage the CPEC.

Later, Talal Chaudhry, while talking to a private news channel, said that establishment of military courts was imperative to flush out terrorists from the country. Terrorism was an issue of the whole nation and the matter of setting up military courts to eliminate terrorists should not be delayed by Pakistan People’s Party, he added.

He said that the government had removed the reservations of opposition parties regarding establishment of the courts. The MNA said that delaying tactics by PPP was not in favour of the national interest.