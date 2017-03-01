FAISALABAD-The police yesterday registered FIR of the Tandlianwala rivals armed clash against 36 persons including the PML-N MPA, former tehsil nazim and an incumbent UC chairman.

Two rival groups - PML-N MPA Jaffar Ali Hocha-backed MPA group and chairman group clashed during a protest rally on Sunday that left 12 persons including a local journalist with different injuries.

The police booked 36 persons including PML-N MPA Jaffar Ali Hocha, former town nazim Shahzad Bukhtawar and UC chairman Muhammad Saeed.

According to sources, Tandlianwala vegetable market president Mian Ziaul Haq and his brother Mian Anwarul Haq were shot at and critical injured over a property dispute with the MPA group. The police source said that the clash between the two groups erupted over a dispute on a petrol pump and a residential society.

To protest the attack on the vegetable market president and his brothers, traders took out a protest rally on Sunday to voice their anger against the incident. As the protesters reached Mahi Chowk, Tandlianwala, they came across persons belonging to the MPA group, busy getting shops opened. In the meanwhile, armed activists of both the groups started firing on each other. As a result 12 persons including a teenager and local journalist got injured.

The injured were rushed to hospital. The Tandlianwala Police, on the application of former town naib nazim Shaheer Dawood Butt registered the case. The police, reportedly, have arrested an accused Sadi Ahmad and a driver involved in the case.

On the other hand, dozens of residents of Tandlianwala protested against the incident for the second consecutive day. Local political circles have also condemned the incident and termed it a brutal act on the part of the PML-N MPA.