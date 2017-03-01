KASUR/MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The police claimed to have busted 10 members of two dacoit gangs wanted in various cases of robbery and bike-lifting in Kasur and in Mandi Bahauddin district.

The police also recovered illegal arms and looted valuables from their possession.

According to Kasur police, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi formed a special team under supervision of DSP (Saddr) to bust the gang. Utilising their professional capabilities, the team members busted four members of the gang including ringleader Shabbir alias Shabbiri. The police recovered illegal arms including two rifles, a gun and a large number of bullets from their possession. The police also recovered looted cash worth Rs100,000 and valuables including two motorcycles and six cellphones from them.

In Mandi Bahauddin, the police nabbed six members of a dacoit gang wanted in several cases of robbery and rustling.

According to the police spokesperson Rauf Ranjha, DPO Umar Salamat had formed special teams in each tehsil to overcome rustling in the district. He said that a team of the Phalia Police arrested the gang members including its ringleader, the police spokesperson said, adding the police also recovered a large number of cattle heads from their possession.

Mr Ranjha said that the police also recovered a large quantity of drugs, arms, ammunition and looted valuables from their possession.