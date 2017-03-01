HAFIZABAD-The government must take stringent measures to weed out extremism and terrorism from the country, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaquat Baloch emphasised.

Talking to the newsmen here, he said that the whole nation stands rock solid behind Pakistan Army and other Law Enforcement Agencies, which have rendered supreme sacrifices, adding that the nation would never let these sacrifices go in vain.

Referring to Panama Leaks case, he expressed his hope that the judiciary which is more powerful and independent, would decide the case on merit to eliminate corruption from the country.

About the detention of Jamaatud Dawa Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Baloch alleged that the JuD chief has been house arrested at the behest of India, which is shameful. He demanded release of Hafiz Saeed immediately.

He condemned the increase in the street crimes, dacoities and other crimes in the country and called upon the government to take concrete measures to provide security to the public.

Referring to next general election, the JI stalwart said it would be a great challenge for the religious parties. He urged the leaders of religious parties to get unite and play their vital role to come up to the expectations of the masses.

54 HELD IN COMBING OPERATION: The police, flanked by personnel of the Law Enforcement Agencies, caught 38 illegal Afghan nationals and 16 criminals including proclaimed offenders.

The arrests were made during combing operation launched in different areas of the district. The police also seized large quantity of arms, ammunitions and drugs from them.

Awami Mahaz President Rana Khalid Mehmood appreciated the DPO and the LEAs for launching merciless operation to weed out criminals from the district. He also appealed to the DPO to continue the operation to save the district from criminals.