Sale of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final tickets has started in Lahore today with huge numbers of fans lined up outside banks, reported Waqt News.

According to details, fans from Lahore and different cities of Punjab including Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad came to Lahore today to buy the tickets.

The people started to line up outside specific branches of banks which PCB has allocated for the sale of tickets.

A large number of fans, however, have been disappointed after most of the banks announced that Rs. 500 and Rs. 4,000 tickets have been sold out.

Many however refused to accept this and accused banks that they are keeping tickets for own staff, friends and relatives.

“PSL chairman Najam Sethi announced 10,000 tickets for people like us and now just after few hours, the banks are telling us, the tickets are sold out, how is it possible,” said a young man waiting outside a bank.

Some started raising slogans against Najam Sethi, PCB chairman and Shahryar Khan.

The angry crowd has refused to budge from their places until they get the tickets.

According to media reports only Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000 tickets are available now.

And That is How You Can Get Your Tickets:

Witness history in the making on the 5th of March, 2017! Get your tickets for the Final now from https://t.co/JdM41PNbIE or outlets below. pic.twitter.com/43DZWkXpkU — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 1, 2017



