SAMBRIAL: PTI leader Naeemul Haq said that the party will accept the Supreme Court verdict on Panama case.

Talking to media here the other day, he said that PTI chief Imran Khan has fought Panama case for Pakistanis. "We are optimistic that the decision will be in favour of Pakistanis," he pointed out. He informed that Imran Khan will also lodge a reference against sugar mills established by the Sharif family, adding the party has also raised voice against corruption in the Nandipur project. PTI leaders - Ijaz Chaudhry, Brig (r) Aslam Ghumman, Usman Dar and Jamshed Aslam Cheema were also present on the occasion.

Minor among three perish in accidents

TOBA TEK SINGH/kasur: Three persons including a minor girl were killed and 13 others sustained critical injuries in road accidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to police, a minor girl was crushed to death by a speeding bus at Pirmahal. Laiba, 6, was playing outside her village Mauza Bahar Shah near Pirmahal-Multan Road when she was hit by a bus, killing her on the spot. The Arrouti Police impounded the bus while the bus driver managed to escape the scene. In another incident, a man was killed and two others injured in collision between two motorcycles on Rajana-Pirmahal Road near Zakirabad.

On the other hand, 10 persons got injured critically after a bus overturned on Pirmahal-Shorkot Cantonment Road near Chak Noorpur. They were shifted to Pirmahal THQ Hospital.

In Kasur, a youth was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley on Multan Road. Muhammad Ali, a resident of Khaneke Road, was crossing the road when a speeding tractor-trolley crushed him. The Phoolnagar Police impounded the vehicle while the driver managed to escape the scene.

In another incident, a man was shot at and injured over property issue at Chak 40. Nadeem and Fiaz had a dispute over property. The other day, they argued with each other over the issue at which Fiaz opened fire on Nadeem. Resultantly, Nadeem sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital. The Sarai Mughal Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.