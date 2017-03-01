Security forces said Wednesday they had detained as many as 49 suspects in combing operations across Punjab ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore, reported Waqt News.

A spokesman for the Punjab Rangers, the paramilitary force operating in the province with special powers, said security forces carried out raids in Lahore, Attock and Rajan Pur.

“The raids were carried out in Lahore, Attock and Rajan Pur and 49 terrorists were arrested,” said the spokesman. “A sizeable cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered.”

Rangers were called in Punjab after a major bombing killed at least 15 and injured scores on Lahore’s Mall Road. Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, a faction of the Taliban, claimed responsibility.

The Punjab government has promised "indiscriminate" action against all militants in the past, including after an Easter Day bombing in Lahore that killed 70 people.