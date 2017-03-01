ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani while emphasising the need for chalking out a global peace plan has said that a dialogue among civilisations must replace the clash of civilisations.

“The forces of western imperialism have always destabilised those world leaders who stood for national interest, welfare of their people and resisted against the hegemony of the superpowers,” he said during a meeting with President of National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba, Deputy Esteban Lazo Hernandez in Havana, says a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat on Tuesday. “As the economies of the super powers thrive on war industry, therefore, we cannot look at them to bring peace for us,” Rabbani said.

Rabbani is heading a parliamentary delegation comprising senators Mushahid Hussain, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Shahi Syed, Salahuddin Tirimzi, Gianchand, Mohsin Aziz, Nisar Muhammad Khan and Secretary Senate Amjad Pervez Malik who are on an official visit to Cuba. The Senate chairman said that he was looking forward to the visit which could not take place last year. He was eager and hopeful to meet Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

He said that the western imperialism has jeopardised the peace and stability of many countries while promoting its hegemonic agenda and created a war-like situation in different parts of the world for exploiting the resources. Rabbani said that elected governments were overthrown who resisted the hegemonic designs of the west and preferred national interest and welfare of their people.

He eulogised the services of great revolutionary leader, the late Fidel Castro, for upholding the national interest and welfare of the people. He said that three leading lessons of Fidel Castro principles, resilience against super powers, safeguard national interest and welfare of masses, would be the model of change for the world. He said that the Pakistani nation felt the pain of the Cuban people who not only lost a great leader but also a father, friend and comrade who changed their lives. He said that the late Cuban leader was a ray of hope for poor who gave a direction to suppressed, downtrodden and the exploited people to live a life with dignity and fight for their rights rather than giving up. He said late great revolutionary leader was the last among the leaders who changed the world with the principles and ideology. He was against the United States imperialism as he represented his own people and did not become the part and parcel of forces of imperialism. He said all the great leaders including Jamal Abdul Nasir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto have a thread running common among them that they were destabilised by the US imperialism. “The colonialism exploited our resources so is the case even today when our resources are being taken away in interest on loans and assistance of NGOs sectors,” he said.

He said that white racism is emerging in the west as a new force.

Rabbani also acknowledged the Cuban government gesture of offering 1200 scholarships to Pakistani doctors.