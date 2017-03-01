QUETTA - Balochistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal Tuesday said the champions of democracy are putting the last nail in the coffin of democracy by re-establishing military courts.

Addressing a condolence reference held in connection with the death anniversary of BNP veteran leader Mir Inayatullah Langov at Quetta Press Club, Sardar Akhtar Mengal said if the military has to do everything, the rulers, admitting their incompetence, should transfer the power to the military.

“Balochistan has seen nothing except stark poverty, dead bodies and rampage since the inception of Pakistan,” lamented the BNP chief.

Paying homage to the party leader, Mengal said the deceased always remained active in the service of the soil and raised voice against every brutality which was hidden from no one.

The ex-Balochistan chief minister said they had no claim over the five rivers of the Punjab, but demand their own resources. “Pakistan is the name of federation, consisting of four units, but if it is the name of only one unit of Punjab, then we are traitors,” Mengal said.

He lamented Balochistan’s resources were being exploited ruthlessly as gas was first discovered in 1953 in Balochistan and 90 percent was used by the province in early days, but now it has reduced to only 17 percent.

Lack of gas facility in Balochistan has intensified deforestation in the province, Mengal said, adding people of cold areas were cutting trees to use it as a fire fuel to save them from cold.

Rejecting claims of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor development, the ex-Balochistan chief minister said billions of dollars were received from China on Balochistan’s name, but all uplift schemes were being completed in the Punjab with the help of these funds. He lamented not a single penny was spent on the development of Balochistan whereas the funds provided by the Asian Development Banks and the World Bank for the province were spent on uplift schemes of the biggest province. No road was built in Balochistan under CPEC, but six-lane roads were constructed in the Punjab, Mengal lamented.

“The rulers did not take us into confidence on CPEC and gravity of situation can be seen from the fact that no agreements inked about the project had been presented before the parliament and the media,” he alleged.