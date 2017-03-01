ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the petition of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Moosa Gilani seeking exclusion of his name from exit control list (ECL) in ephedrine quotas case.

The interior ministry had put the name of Moosa Gilani on ECL on the request of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in ephedrine case.

Ali had moved the apex court against the decision. On Tuesday the apex court heard Ali Moosa’s petition and rejected it, asking Gilani to approach the trial court for removing his name from ECL.

Two pharmaceutical companies were accused of obtaining quotas for ephedrine in collusion with the health ministry officials that exceeded the limits fixed by the INCB. Ali has been named as the main accused in the multi-million-rupee scandal.