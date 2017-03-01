OKARA-Govt Primary School for Boys in village Pehlwan Ka, Tariqabad area here has been deprived of electricity facility for the last three years in spite of the payment of the demand notice.

Senior teacher Rai Sikandar told this correspondent that in the school more than 130 students were enrolled but the school was without the electricity connection. Some three years ago, an application for the electricity connection was submitted through proper channel and later on the demand notice by the concerned Fesco sub-division was issued and the amount was deposited accordingly, he said. He added that a many times the Fesco district authorities were asked to supply the electricity to the school but to no avail. The students, their parents and staff had demanded the district administration, WAPDA authorities install the power connection to the school as the summer season was approaching.