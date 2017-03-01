While browsing phone, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif found some political memories to share.

On his Twitter handle, the CM shared an old photo of him, his brother Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former Prime Minister and slain chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Benazir Bhutto.

The photo being taken about a decade ago shows three leaders on a dining table during their exile in London.

Browsing through pics in my cell, found this one... with my brother & former PM late BB in London during exile ... In 2006 or 07 ... pic.twitter.com/a7DdsF0PtN — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 26, 2017





All three leaders were living in exile since military dictator General (r) Pervez Musharraf toppled government of Nawaz Sharif in 1999.

The picture is around the time when these two major political parties of Pakistan signed the Charter of Democracy – to restore democracy in Pakistan. It ultimately fell apart after Benazir Bhutto came back to Pakistan allegedly striking a deal with then President Pervez Musharraf.