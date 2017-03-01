RAWALPINDI: Turkish Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Hulusi Akar, who is on official visit to Pakistan in connection with 13th Economic Summit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat today at GHQ.

Matters of mutual interest with emphasis on geo-strategic situation and security challenges came under discussion during the meeting.The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in fight against terrorism and appreciated launching of Operation Raddul Fasaad for elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

COAS emphasized the need to further enhance the existing military to military cooperation between the two brotherly armed forces. COAS said that enhanced Pakistan- Turkey cooperation will have positive impact on regional security.

The visiting dignitary applauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, on arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting general who laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shahuada to pay homage to martyrs of Pakistan Army.