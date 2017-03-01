GUJRAT-The Wildlife Department fined two persons Rs125,000 on the charge of hunting a deer of rare species here at Jalalpur Sharif the other day.

According to official sources, the Wildlife officials rushed to Jalalpur Sharif forest following a tip-off and caught Mansoor Kiani, son of a retired govt officer and a resident of Jhelum, along with accomplice Mr Sajjad Saju, guard in the Wildlife Department. They were hunting Aryal deer of rare species.

The officials fined them Rs125,000 and sent them to the Jalalpur Sharif Police check-post.