GUJRANWALA: The CIA Police captured two drug-peddlers and recovered 57kg of hashish and 5kg of opium here on Tuesday.

According to police, on a tip-off the CIA police setup a picket at Sheikhupura Morr. During snap-checking, the police recovered 57kg of Charas and 5kg of opium.

The police also arrested two accused identified as Rizwan and Irfan while their third accomplice Abu Baker succeeded in fleeing the scene.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started search for the runaway drug-peddler.