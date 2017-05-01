DIR UPPER - At least 14 people including a woman and three children were killed while seven others sustained critical injuries when a Chitral-bound passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in Lowari Top area of Dir Upper on Sunday.

According to details, a passenger bus was on its way to Chitral from Rawalpindi when it plunged into a ravine near Lowari Tunnel owing to developing a fault. As a result 11 persons died on the spot.

The Chitral-bound coach skidded off mountain when driver lost control over vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn near Lawari Top.

Mountainous terrain Lawari top connects Dir district with Chitral district.

The condition of the injured stated to be critical. The locals and police carried out rescue duties in retrieving the dead bodies and injured from the site of accident.

The dead bodies and wounded were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Dir by the locals.

According to hospital sources, the five critically-wounded people were referred to Peshawar.

According to a private news channel, rescue teams arrived at the spot on information but faced difficulties due to the depth of the ravine.

The deceased were identified as Sirajuddin, Mohammad Shafiullah, and Mohibur Rahman, residents of Chitral district, Ameer Arsalan resident of Bajaur Agency, Syed Habibullah and Syed Kalimullah, residents of Rawalpindi, Sadia resident of Rawalpindi, and Zarnabi and his three children including a son and two daughters, residents of Gujranwala.

The hospital administration also confirmed the names of the injured. They included Saifuddin, Niqash Khan and Bashiruddin, residents of Chitral, and Nadia Bibi and Hajira Bibi, residents of Gujranwala, Humera Bibi, Tanveerullah and Shahid Iqbal residents of Chitral, Usman resident of Toba Tek Singh, and Amir resident of Karachi.

After the mishap, Upper Dir District Nazim Sahibzada Fasihullah and Tehsil Nazim Mir Makhzanuddin reached the hospital and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the precious souls.

The district nazim asked the hospital staff to provide best services to the injured. Later, the bodies were dispatched to their native areas.