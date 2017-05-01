DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Fifteen prisoners and seven police officials were injured in a road accident here on Sunday. The prisoners were being shifted from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan Jail when the driver lost control over the prisoners van due to overspeeding near Mufti Mehmood Chowk on Bannu Road and overturned. Police said at least 15 prisoners and seven policemen were injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.