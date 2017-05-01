A military spokesman on Monday refuted Indian claims the Pakistani troops committed ceasefire violation along the Line of Control and killed two Indian soldiers.

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said the Pakistani troops did not engage in "any ceasefire violation on Line of Control as alleged by India".

"Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies is also false. Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier - even an Indian," the statement added.

The Indian Army had claimed two of its soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated by Pakistani forces along the border in Held Kashmir. It said Pakistani forces fired rockets and mortar bombs at two Indian posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector.

"In an un-soldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated," the Indian Army said in a statement. "Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded."

The armies have been facing off for decades across the Line of Control, an old ceasefire line through the region that both countries claim in full but rule in part.

Recently, a 2003 ceasefire in the region has frayed with sporadic cross-border firing.

Peace talks between the two countries have been on hold for years and diplomatic engagement is at a minimum.