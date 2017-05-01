ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan rejected an intelligence report regarding a fear of terrorist attack in Wah Cantt during May day meeting. Saying he and two other federal ministers will attend a Labour Day function at the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) despite security concerns.

Intelligence agencies had expressed fears of terrorist attack at the POF complex in the Wah Cantt area.

Federal ministers Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Muhammad Barjees Tahir were scheduled to attend a Labour Day ceremony at the POF complex. Rejecting the intelligence report, Nisar said the ceremony is an annual event and the three ministers would attend it as planned

The Interior Minister expressed his concern saying that if inadequate security was provoked to a high-security area like Wah Cantt that raised a question mark on the performance of intelligence and security agencies.

Nisar further said that if the lives of workers of POF Wah Cantt were not safe, then he does not care for his own life.

Following the news, POK authorities stopped private news media from covering the event which will now be covered by state-owned media.