VEHARI:-Four children fainted and subsequently hospitalised after consuming toxic sweets purchased from a local shop here on Sunday. Police informed that four children purchased and ate sweets from a confectionary shop near General Bus Stand in Vehari city. Soon their condition deteriorated and they were rushed to DHQ hospital. The police collected samples of the sweets while owners of the shop is being investigated.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 01-May-2017 here.
Four kids faint after eating toxic sweets
comments powered by Disqus