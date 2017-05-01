During a football match in Islamabad, Minister of State for Information, Maryum Aurengzeb faced ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogans from the audience in the stadium.

According to media reports, during the match at Sports Complex, Islamabad, attendees and some local players in the stands started chanting ‘Go Nawaz Go’ while Ms Aurengzeb was present.

The security guards and administration of the stadium tried to silence them but remained unable to do so, following which the crowd was forced out of the stadium.

Meanwhile, Maryum Aurengzeb also left the match without delievering a speech and distributing prizes among the players.

While talking to media, the audience said that they were thrashed and beaten for chanting slogans. “It is a democracy, we were not hitting anyone, just raising the slogans but they still beat us,” said one attendee.