“The government should implement Rs180 billion export packages without further delay to boost falling exports resulting in wide trade deficit,” a business leader said on Monday.

“The package textile and non-textile sectors was announced and notified in January but it has not been implemented since then that is disturbing,” said Chairman of FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries Atif Ikram Sheikh.

He said that government should also consider devaluing rupee which is grossly overvalued, revise rates of energy and tackle scarcity of other important inputs.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that delay in implementation of the package will damage the export sector which is already in a shamble.