President Mamnoon Hussain today on Labour Day has said the government was fully aware of the problems and needs of the workers’ community.

“I salute to labourers for playing a pivotal role in the national development,” the president said in his message issued here on the eve of Labour Day, observed across the world on May 1 (today).

The government makes all-out efforts to protect the labour rights in the country. The day reminds us the sacrifices laid down by Chicago workers against injustice, the statement concluded.