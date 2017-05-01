LAHORE - Muttahida Jihad Council Chairman Syed Salahuddin has stressed upon the Pakistan government not to nullify the sacrifices of Kashmiris on the altar of friendship with India.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club yesterday, he said the BJP government in New Delhi was a staunch and biased Hindu regime whose sole agenda was to destabilise Pakistan. He said the Modi government was working on the agenda of Akhand Bharat.

Salahuddin said Kashmiris were fighting war of the completion of Pakistan. The third generation of the Kashmiris was now offering its blood for this country and they were being buried in the Pakistani flags. He said it was high time that the rulers in Islamabad should raise their voice against India’s terrorism at international fora.

He said the solution of the Kashmir issue was vital for the peace and progress of the region. India, he said, was deputing workers of extremist Hindu body R.S.S. in Held Kashmir for the genocide of the Kashmiris.

The Mujahideen commander said that Modi’s manifesto was to make Azad Kashmir also a part of India and same plan had been announced by Indian Foreign Minister in the Indian parliament in response to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech. Besides, he said, India was working on the plan to convert Pakistan into a desert by blocking its river water and it was already changing the course of the Pakistani rivers.

He said that Pakistan was not complete without Kashmir and the Kashmiris would continue their liberation struggle till the presence of the last Indian soldier on their soil and added that India could not crush the Kashmiris freedom spirit.

He said the entire world had come to know from the confessions of Kulbohshan that India was carrying out terrorist and subversive activities through its terrorists.