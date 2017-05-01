The government has decided to extend the house arrest of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, for another three months.

The decision to extend Saeed and his four aides custody, Abdullah, Zaffar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman and Kashif Niazi, which ends Sunday night, was taken under the anti-terrorism act and the notification for it will be issued soon, as confirmed by the Punjab government spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan.

According to reports, the decision was taken in a meeting attended by provincial law minister, Punjab chief secretary, home secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman and officials of law enforcement agencies. A meeting in this regard was also held at the Ministry of Interior where Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was briefed on the development.

The government on January 30 had put Saeed and the four leaders under house arrest in Lahore for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities. The house arrest was made for a period of 90 days ending tonight. Saeed, along with his four aides, have also filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging his detention through senior advocate A K Dogar. They claim in their petition that the government detained them without any legal justification. Saeed was also put under house arrest after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, but he was freed by a court in 2009.

