Mumbai - At least 11 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers were arrested on Sunday for burning some Pakistani brand fabrics outside a shopping mall in suburban Malad, reported Press Trust of India (PTI).

The MNS workers entered the Inorbit mall at around 4.30 PM and went to a shop where Pakistani brand fabrics and other products were being sold, a senior police official said.

“We have arrested the MNS activists who torched the Pakistani brand fabrics outside the mall,” said Senior Inspector Santosh Bhandare of Bangurnagar police station.

The workers shouted slogans against Pakistan and tried to vandalise the shop, the official said adding they later collected the clothes of different Pakistani brands, came outside the mall on the street and torched them.