ISLAMABAD - Responding to PM Nawaz Sharif’s misogynistic remarks about PTI’s women, Imran Khan on Sunday termed the premier’s statement ‘highly condemnable’. “Nawaz forgot that it was a woman, his wife, who led protest against his arrest when all the male supporters vanished,” Imran tweeted. Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a gas provision project in Okara on Saturday, the prime minister had said: “We have seen what were they [PTI women] doing in yesterday’s rally”.