Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday met Mumtaz Bhutto at his residence, where Imran Khan offered him to join PTI.

Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived at the residence of Mumtaz Bhutto separately. Both leaders expressed deep grief over demise of his elder brother.

Mumtaz Bhutto, over Imran Khan’s offer, sought some time for consultation.

Talking to media, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Sindh is ready for "change", adding that the government should publicise the Dawn Leaks report, otherwise those propagating negatively against Pakistan on international level will be encouraged.