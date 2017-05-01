The Indian Army on Monday claimed two of its soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated by Pakistani forces along the border in Held Kashmir.

The Indian Army said Pakistani forces fired rockets and mortar bombs at two Indian posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector.

"In an un-soldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded."

There was no immediate response from the Pakistan Army and Reuters was not in a position to independently verify the authenticity of the Indian account.

It was also not immediately clear what led to the latest clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The armies have been facing off for decades across the Line of Control, an old ceasefire line through the region that both countries claim in full but rule in part.

Recently, a 2003 ceasefire in the region has frayed with sporadic cross-border firing.

Peace talks between the two countries have been on hold for years and diplomatic engagement is at a minimum.