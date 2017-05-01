NOORPUR THAL/HAFIZABAD-: Provision of water, education, healthcare and security to each and every individual of the country is prime responsibility of the government which it has become unable to fulfil due to its wrong policies.

Jamaat-e-Islami district ameer Malik Waris Jasra stated while talking to media here the other day. He said that wrong policies of the rulers have also hit the agriculture and industrial output in the country which, he said, is the main reason of decline in the country’s economy.

He urged the government to raise daily wages of labourers in the annual budget, saying in the prevailing circumstances, the country needs labourer-friendly policies.

In Hafizabad, the JI activists took out a protest rally against unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding in the district. They called on the rulers to step down as they have failed to resolve the chronic problem. The protesting JI workers, led by JI district president Dr Muhammad Yaseen also staged a protest demonstration in front of Press Club and raised slogans against the government.