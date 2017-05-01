Islamabad - Afghanistan has urged Pakistan for a working mechanism to resolve all outstanding differences before it is too late.

In a frank “heart-to-heart” meeting with Pakistani lawmakers, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in his detailed analysis of the Pak-Afghan relations put on the table the Afghan grievances and said that time for peace in the region was running short, said a handout issued by National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday.

According to it, the Afghan president talked about terrorism and the impact of trans-national terrorism on countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan, in a tone, the secretariat referred to, as academic.

Talking about the “5th wave of terrorism” around the world and the impacts, the Afghan president warned that if the two states failed to address the challenges now, the consequences could be disastrous for both the countries.

Ghani stressed on the co-existence of a stable Pakistan side by side a stable Afghanistan. He acknowledged the contribution of Pakistan during the Afghan Jihad and thanked the people of Pakistan for their generous hospitality of the Afghan refugees.

He stressed on a “five principles approach”, comprising a prime focus on the state-to-state relations instead of seeking peace with individual groups, honouring each other’s sovereignty, ensuring no use of each other’s territory against each other, agreement on a common definition of terrorism and opening up of transit trade.

A 15 member Pakistani parliamentary delegation is on an official visit to Afghanistan on the invitation of the Afghan president. The objective of the visit is to reduce tensions between the two neighbouring states.

The parliamentary delegation comprises Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, federal ministers Abdul Qadir Baloch, Mir Hasil Bazinjo and Akram Khan Durrani, Chairman of the NA Foreign Relations Committee Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Chief of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Parliamentary leader of PPP Syed Naveed Qamar, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, PTI’s Shafqat Mehmood, Jamat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah, Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and FATA leader GG Jamal and senior officials of the National Assembly.

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told the Afghan president that Pakistan believes in harnessing good neighbourly relations on an equal footing. “There is no big brother between us,” Sadiq said. The speaker also proposed hosting a joint conference of the speakers of Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and China with an aim to seek solutions to the regional problems.

The Pakistani delegation is visiting Afghanistan at a time when the relations between two countries are edgy. The Pak-Afghan border was closed in February after a fresh wave of terrorism in Pakistan. Pakistan believes the terrorist attacks were planned from inside Afghanistan.

A former spokesman for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Ehsanullah Ehsan, in his confessional statement has recently alleged that Afghan security forces and its spy agency together with the Indian spy agency were supporting cross-border terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

HEKMATYAR CALLS TALIBAN EVIL

Monitoring Desk adds: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the reconciled leader of Hizb-e-Islami, has called the Taliban an evil group that does not serve Islam.

In his second public address in two days, this time in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Hekmatyar sharply criticised the resurgent movement, and said the Taliban are backed by foreigners, reported Tolo News on Sunday.

Hekmatyar said he doubts the Taliban’s faith and beliefs. “I am surprised about their (Taliban) faith and beliefs, I am surprised at what kind of faith this is? I feel very sorry for such a faith,” said Hekmatyar.

On the structure of the present political system under President Ashraf Ghani and CEO Abdullah Abdullah, Hekmatyar said the National Unity Government (NUG) seems to be like a vehicle with two drivers, suggesting the NUG leadership either resolve their internal disputes or one of them must step down. “Come and take a historic and brave decision, one of you step down in favour of other,” added Hekmatyar.