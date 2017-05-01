SAHIWAL-The police claimed to have secured release of a boy, kidnapped for ransom and arrested three alleged kidnappers including a member of a banned organisation.

The kidnapped boy identified as Abdul Wahab is a son of an industrialist. The police said that one of the kidnappers, Muhammad Bilal is the leader of a defunct organisation.

According to police, Abdul Wahab, son of a industrialist Muhammad Yahya Firstha was abducted for ransom by Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Bilal along with their accomplices. The alleged kidnappers kept the boy in a house in Labour Colony 3-Marla Scheme. They demanded Rs10 million as ransom for the release of the boy but later agreed on Rs5 million.

On the other hand, the CIA and Fateh Sher Police personnel devised a comprehensive plan and carried out an operation for release of the boy. During the operation, the police stormed their hideout and secured release of Abdul Wahab. The lawmen also arrested three kidnappers and shifted them for further investigation. The Fateh Sher Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Three found murdered

The police found three bullet-riddled dead bodies of unidentified persons in different areas here the other day.

According to the police, identity of the deceased, murdered by unidentified accused over unknown reason could not ascertain yet.

The Fateh Sher Police informed that the dead body of an unidentified man, appeared to be 20-year-old, was found from crop fields in Chak 82-6R. The police said that the deceased was brutally murdered and later the body was dumped in the fields.

On the other hand, the Yousafwala Police found the dead body of 25-year-old man from the Lower-Bari-Doab canal near Chak 53-5L. The dead body, bound hand and foot, was spotted by passerby who informed the police. The police shifted the dead body to the morgue for medico-legal formalities and identification.

Similarly, the Kamir Police also found the dead body of man, appeared to be 24-year-old from crop fields in Chak 115-9L.

Motive behind the murderers could not be ascertained. The police, however, have launched investigation after registration of cases in different police stations.