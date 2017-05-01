GUJRANWALA-A man hanged his wife in the name of honour here at Gulshan Colony on Sunday.

According to police, Faisal, a resident of Gulshan Colony suspected that his wife had established illicit relations with a youth and they often quarrelled over the issue. The other day, the couple again had a quarrel over the issue and in a fit of rage, Faisal hanged his wife with copper wire and fled away. The police have started investigation.

YOUTH DIES

Youth died and four others got injured in separate road accidents here. According to rescue, Asad, 27, was going on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper crushed him to death near Daska. In another incident, a passenger van collided with a tree after one of its when tyres burst. Resultantly driver Usama, passengers Iqbal, Akbar, Azra etc sustained injuries and were rushed to DHQ hospital.