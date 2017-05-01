One security officer has been killed while two others have sustained injuries in an operation against militants in Kurram Agency today.

According to sources, security forces launched a raid in Central Kurram’s Khawaidad Khel area, during which militants opened firing and killed one officer, two got hurt and were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Heavy contingent of forces is summoned as exchange of firing continues in the area.

As per sources, hideouts of the terrorists have also been demolished by gunship helicopters.