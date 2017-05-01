The Higher Education Commission has no record of a well over 1,000 foreign students enrolled in Islamabad's Islamic International University, sparking concerns they may be part of banned militant outfits.

At least 1,782 students from 39 different countries have registered themselves with the university, said an anonymous HEC official, without following the due process of enrollment.

He said the majority comprises of Afghan nationals, followed by students from Yemen, Iraq and China. "Most of the foreign students had their semester frozen and returned to their countries," he added.

A document available with this news agency said many foreign students are allegedly involved in illegal activities as a foreign student has been running an organised network which has not been checked by the Interior Ministry or HEC so far.