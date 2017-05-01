People like model Ayyan Ali are taking bags full of the country's wealth outside, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan while addressing traders here on today.

"The more the tax increases the more incidents of theft and robbery will increase in the country," he said, adding traders are not even ensured security in the country.

"The country cannot prosper, where traders are under constant threat of their children being kidnapped."

Imran also compared the powers given to representatives in Karachi to those with their counterparts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying his government in the province has empowered the inspector general.

"The powers Waseem Akhtar [Karachi mayor] is asking for are those that Peshawar mayor already has," he maintained.

While talking about the work his party has done for the region, Imran said Galiyat, near Abbottabad, has started to look like Europe. He pointed out at the state of sanitation in Karachi, saying the city is drowning in dirt.