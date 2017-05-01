Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today termed the PML-N government as anti labour, anti farmers and anti poor saying they plunder poor peoples money and set up companies in Panama.

“The Federal government builds Orange train for Rs 200 billion but does not pay attention establish a single hospital for the poor” said PPP Chairman while speaking at a Labour Day function at Chief Minister House here on Monday.

He also accused the federal government for delay in the transfer of Employees Old Age Benefit Institute and Workers Welfare Fund to the provinces. He said it was the PPP government led by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who created EOBI for the welfare of the workers.

Bilawal Bhutto also announced to extend social security cover to self employed workers like Rehri Walas and Richshaw drivers.

He said the PPP governments led by Z A Bhutto , Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari gave top priority to welfare of labourers and referred to 12% shares given to labourers in state run enterprises. However he criticised the PML-N government for stopping it. He said ZA Bhutto’s name cannot be deleted from the hearts of labourers as he gave them the voice to speak for their rights and announced the observance of May Day.

Bilawal asked Chief Minister Sindh to improve the labour department functioning , hold tripartite conference of labour leaders, stake holders and government officials for a comprehensive labour policy.

He regretted that labour courts are not providing relief to the labourers and demanded the federal government to improve working of labour courts in consultation with Sindh High Court.

The PPP chairman assured the employers that their interests would be protected. He also gave away cheques to family members of deserving labourers who passed away.

Earlier Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his welcome address announced to distribute Rs500 million among labourers in the form of marriage, death and education grants.

The chief minister said Rs 1 billion have been planned for labourers by the Workers Welfare Board.

"The remaining Rs500 million are in the pipeline and will be distributed this year among labourers," he maintained. "In fact this event has not been held just to mark Labour Day, but to carry out the first phase of distribution of the amount."

He pointed out the Pakistan Peoples Party has passed 13 laws for labourers in five years, including a safety and health policy. A draft labour policy is in its last stages, the chief minister said.

He said since the passage of 18th amendment, thirteen laws for the betterment of labourers have been passed by Sindh government.

Murad Ali Shah said the PPP is committed to improve the condition of working class and said greater emphasis for the rights of labourers has been given in party’s manifesto.