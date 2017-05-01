SARGODHA-The Bomb Disposal Squad defused six hand grenades found buried during wheat harvesting in a field here in suburban village Hussain Shah on Sunday.

Farmers during harvesting found six hand grenades buried in a field. On information, the personnel of police along with Bomb Disposal Squad rushed the site and defused the grenades. The police also launched a search operation in the area to check if there is any more explosive or weapons. The police have launched investigation to trace the culprits who had buried the hand grenades in the field.