SHABQADAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial chief Amir Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said, “I will cut the tongue and eyes of those who want to amend the blasphemy law.” He distanced himself from KP CM Pervez Khattak over his statement in the Mashal Khan murder case.

While talking to journalists at JI secretariat in Charsadda, he rejected KP CM's statement which he had given on the floor of the house regarding Mashal’s murder. He further added that till the investigation is not complete no one should call Mashal a martyr or a blasphemer.

The JI leader also said that no one should play with the public sentiments over blasphemy law.

Regarding Mashal’s murder he also said no mob or individual has any right to take law in their hand or kill anyone.