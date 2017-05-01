President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have said that the government is taking all measures to improve the welfare and living standards of labor workers and their families.

In their messages on Labour Day, they also said, "Workforce is an important pillar of our society and is playing a pivotal role in its socio-economic development."

Mamnoon Hussain also said, "Labor day symbolizes the strength and character of the Pakistani workforce.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said"goals of fast and inclusive growth leading to a modern and industrialized economy can only be achieved through a committed, hardworking and skilled workforce."