Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says writ of the state has largely been restored and we are progressing towards enduring peace and stability, reported Radio Pakistan Monday.

While talking to troops deployed along Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Agency, the Army Chief said our nation supports us due to the innumerable sacrifices we have made for defence and security of our motherland.

The COAS was briefed about operational preparedness and improved border security measures including employment of newly raised FC KP Wings.

He appreciated the effective border security arrangements which have enhanced control on cross border movement of terrorists and hailed exceptionally high morale and undaunted determination of the troops to eliminate terrorism.