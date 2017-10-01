KASUR-At least 3,000 policemen will be deployed across the district on Ashura to provide foolproof security to 29 mourning processions and 21 Majalis.

According to DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police personnel include one SP, six DSPs, 25 inspectors, 114 sub-inspectors, 191 assistant sub inspectors, 221 head constables, 1,518 constables, 43 lady constables, 844 volunteers and 150 Civil Defence officials. The DPO said that the policemen would be flanked by Muhafiz and Elite Force teams. He added that 240 CCTV cameras have been installed across the district to monitor the movement of suspects. A district control room has been established that would be functional round the clock, DPO Zulfiqar informed. "Police would ensure seven-layer security cover to guard mourning processions," he said and added "Snipers would be deployed on rooftops of buildings along the routes fixed for mourning processions." The processions would also be monitored through drone cameras.

The DPO warned to deal sternly with the violators of Amplifier Act, displaying arms in public, making wall chalking or hate speeches and distributing hate material. At least 13 teams of Elite Force would patrol sensitive areas of the district to create sense of protection among the masses. The DPO appealed to the public to keep a close eye on suspects around them and inform police (on 049-9250124-25) in case of any suspicious activity.

He sought assistance of people belonging to all walks of life to maintain peace on Ashura. He expressed his optimism that Muharram would pass peacefully like previous years.