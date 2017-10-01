ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Sunday that keeping in view the internal and external threats confronting the country in current scenario, we should shun our religious, sectarian and ethnic biases to promote the great characteristics of sacrifice, unity and discipline.

In his message to the nation on the day of Ashura being observed across the Muslim world on Sunday, the prime minister said the day reminds us of the incident when Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their lives to make the truth win against falsehood in a war of good and evil.

He said the sacrifices of the martyrs had proved that the truth is destined to live forever and elimination is the fate of the falsity.

Abbasi said, instead of obeying the forces of oppression, Imam Hussain (RA) opted the course of martyrdom and became the standard bearer of truthfulness. He taught the lessons of patience, steadfastness and bravery which are yet the golden principles for whole humanity.

Prime Minister Abbasi viewed that Imam Hussain (RA) was not a power hungry rather his mission was the protection and supremacy of Islam and to raise the voice of truth against the oppression.

He said besides bringing lasting victory to Islam against Yazidiat, Imam Hussain also taught his followers not to hesitate from any sacrifice when it comes the truth and justice.

Besides being a day of paying tributes to Imam Hussain and his companions, Yaum-e-Ashur also teaches us to grasp the real spirit and message of the incident of Karbala besides calling for a pledge to follow the immortal precedent of sacrifice, he added.

The prime minister viewed that Yazidiat was in fact a mindset with a sole objective of establishing a rule of oppression and tyranny and not to avoid making bloodshed to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He also called for an analysis as what were the elements those had been posing threats to the existence of our society and its unity just to get their own interests served.