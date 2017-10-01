LAHORE - A suspected suicide bomber has reportedly entered Punjab to carry out an attack on an Ashura procession.

Intelligence agencies have provided details of the suspect and police have released his picture. According to intelligence reports, the suspect appears to be an Afghan national and he was dispatched by commander of a defunct organisation (Gaidar group).

High-ups have directed station house officers to display picture of the teenage suspect at police stations.

On the other hand, the capital city police have beefed up security at entry and exit points.

Agencies add: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday/Saturday night rounded up four suspected terrorists in Multan, seizing a sizeable quantity of arms and explosives from them.

According to details, the CTD conducted a raid on a tip-off and arrested four activists of banned outfit, who were identified as Nasir, Ali, Tahir and Shafqat.

The CTD also claimed to have recovered six hand grenades, two pistols, one IED (improvised explosive device), two kilograms of explosives, three-metre detonating cord, eight-metre safety, and ten detonators from the suspects.

Further investigations are in progress, the CTD spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Rangers Punjab in coordination with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Saturday apprehended 27 suspects besides recovering cache of illegal weapons.

According to a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Rangers along with IEAs in order to ensure maintenance of law and order are carrying out extensive operations in major cities.

The Rangers along with police carried out patrolling and flag marches in important areas of major cities, while quick reaction forces have been placed near sensitive areas.

The IBOs are being carried out in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, DG Khan, Lahore, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.