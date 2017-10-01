LAHORE - The next week is going to be very eventful and hectic mainly for political and legal activity that may lead to new political alignments at the national landscape [pardon me for attempting to look too far].

At present a sharp divide exists between the mainstream political parties on the scale of accountability – some wanting it to be focused around the Sharifs and their party’s government while others seeking a comprehensive account of all players within and without the political ambit.

On Monday the accountability court in Rawalpindi is due to indict the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his three children Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, and his son in law Muhammad Safdar, on money laundering allegations.

The same day the National Assembly would vote on a key legislation – the Election Reforms Bill 2017 – which has already been passed by the opposition-majority Senate.

The passage of this bill is crucial for Nawaz Sharif as it would enable him reassume the position of President of the ruling PML-N – which he had been stripped off due to his disqualification by the Supreme Court on July 28.

The PML-N has sufficient strength in the lower house of Parliament to get through the bill. Nawaz would regain the top party position the next day, on October 3, when around 2,000 general council members of PML-N gather at the Punjab House in Islamabad for the election of the president.

At the General Council meeting the party is also expected to elect a permanent secretary, for which Sardar Mahtab Abbasi is the leading candidate.

At present, Sardar Yaqoob Nasir is the acting president of the PML-N while the office of the secretary is vacant since the appointment of Iqbal Zafar Jaghra as Governor of KP. Ahsan Iqbal is performing on this office as a makeshift arrangement.

Nawaz Sharif’s re-saddling as party president is important for him and his loyalists as it would give him legitimacy to control the party and the government, thereby giving him strength to face more effectively the troubles he is in.

Reports also suggest that the parliament may meet jointly the same week to carry out at least five constitutional amendments, aiming at upholding supremacy of the Parliament and bolstering its authority viz-a-viz the judiciary and the army.

On October 4, the accountability court will formally embark upon the reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar after he was indicted on September 28 on the charges of amassing resources beyond his declared means of income.

Reports also say that NAB is set to move next week more references in the trial courts.

As to the references against the Sharifs, an interesting situation would emerge if Nawaz’s children did not turn up before the court on October 2. The court has already issued their bailable arrest warrants and further non-appearance could earn them perpetual non-bailable arrest warrants.

The NAB through the Pakistan mission to Britain had sought to send the summons for their appearance but, as media reports say, the mission failed to locate the Sharif’s children and his sending the summons back to the NAB.

What course the trial court will take to secure their appearance is anybody’s guess. The court however may adopt a lenient course if their counsel convinces the judge on the genuinity of the ground of their non-appear.

As to Ishaq Dar, the opposition pressure for his resignation is expected to mount after the court unfolds facts in the reference against him.

On the opposition side also, an interesting situation has emerged on the question of replacing the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly. But PTI, which seeks PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah to lose this assembly slot, is itself divided on the new name for the replacement. Moreover, it does not have the requisite support from other opposition parties to dethrone Shah.

The replacement move comes at a time when the three years period of NAB Chairman Qamaruz Zaman Chaudhry is about to expire. The Opposition Leader and the Prime Minister are prime consultants in the appointment of NAB chairman after a bipartisan committee of the parliament discusses names of the probable. The PTI apprehends that the new chairman, like the outgoing one, would be man who would protect the ‘corrupt’ leaders of the PML-N and the PPP.

Another issue that can hit the NA proceedings next week is the statement of Foreign Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif which he made during his recent US visit. The PTI has moved an adjournment motion against the statement which it thinks was aimed at undermining the army, in the context of activity of the proscribed organisations.

Another key issue during the week would be the aggressive Indian posture which is continuing firing across the LoC and the Working Boundary, killing innocent people and damaging their properties. Then there is provocative statement of Indian Minister Subramuniam Swami, who has vowed to break Pakistan into four pieces by March next year.