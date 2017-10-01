MULTAN-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a terror bid and arrested four suspected terrorists with cache of arms during a raid here on Saturday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the department conducted a raid on a tip-off and arrested four activists of a banned outfit, who were identified as Nasir, Ali, Tahir and Shafqat.

The spokesperson said that the suspect and his accomplices wanted to disrupt peace in the holy month. However, the Counter-Terrorism Department foiled their plan in time.

The Counter-Terrorism Department also claimed to have recovered six hand grenades, two pistols, one IED (improvised explosive device), two kg explosives, three-meter detonating cord, eight-meter safety, and ten detonators from the suspects.

Further investigations are in progress, the spokesman added.