LONDON:- Kalsoom Nawaz, the wife of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma in London, has been discharged from the hospital.

Kalsoom was admitted to the emergency unit of Princess Grace Hospital, London, after her condition worsened on Tuesday. However, she has now been discharged.

In an interview, her son Hussain Nawaz said his mother's condition was better now. "There do come ups and downs during ailment and it took a couple of days for my mother's condition to improve."–INP

"Alhamdulillah, she is better today, however, the treatment continues," he said, requesting people to pray for her recovery. "Right now, prayers are our biggest asset."

Her daughter Maryam Nawaz, who campaigned extensively for her in NA-120 Lahore by-polls, also confirmed that her mother has been discharged from hospital and back home.

In a tweet Maryam said Shukar Alhamdulillah she is better, discharged from the hospital and is back home. “Her further treatment including chemotherapy will start next week,” she said.

Kalsoom has had three surgeries related to her throat cancer treatment.