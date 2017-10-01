The tragedy of Karbala that happened in 61 Hijri still raises pain in the heart of every human being. It was a battle fought between forces representing the good and evil. Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was martyred along with his family and friends by setting an example of courage and forbearance against a cruel enemy. The tragedy of Karbala cannot be forgotten till this world exists because it is an eternal source of inspiration for the mankind and gives a complete code of life and death. Every year in Muharram, Muslims all over the world commemorate this greatest sacrifice which not only revived the true spirit of Islam but also gave a new life to the religion. Here are some of the lessons we learn from this incident.

The first and foremost lesson we learn is that we should always stand with truth and refuse to bow before evil. There is no doubt that by doing so we have to face difficulties but steadfastness is what we learn from the Karbala. Imam Hussain (a.s.) stood for the truth and faced every difficulty by thanking Allah. Following the Imam (a.s.) all his companions were also firm in their resolution and didn’t lose their heart. Muslims Ummah should learn that truth and righteousness is what Islam stands for. It is against all sorts of oppression and aggression and a Muslim must make sure that wherever there is oppression and tyranny, he or she must stand for it and speak and stand for truth.

The Imam (a.s.) offered his namaz in Karbala when he was in the middle of battle and there were arrows flying around. This gives a clear message that offering namaz is imperative. If our Imam with the threat of his life didn’t delay his prayers in the battle ground then our worldly chores are of no importance when it is time for namaz.

Repentance over wrongdoings and sins and bringing positive change in our character is what we learn from the incident of Hazrat Hur (r.a). He was not only the companion of those who planned against the Imam rather he was at the forefront. But as soon as he realized his mistake he sought forgiveness from Imam Hussain (a.s.) and asked permission to go first for jihad. So it is never too late for repenting, especially when one is repenting in front of Allah.

Forgiveness is another message we get from Karbala. The Imam forgave Hazrat Hur (r.a), a person who planned for his death, then why can’t we forgive people for their simple mistakes. If we can’t forgive our brothers and sisters for minor mistakes then we should not claim to be a true follower of the Imam (a.s.). We shouldn’t hold grudges and anger and cut off relations with our near and dear ones. We should imitate our Imam’s (a.s.) teachings by forgiving others and by ignoring small issues.

Quran tells us that we should be patient during hard and tough times. Allah says those who bear hardships will get reward which is beyond their imagination. Imam Hussain (a.s.) demonstrated it in Karbala. His patience wasn't out of weakness or helplessness but an act of his steadfastness and bravery. Those who saw Imam Hussain (a.s.) on the Day of Ashura reported that they had never seen a man remaining as composed as Imam Hussain (a.s.) whereas his relatives and children were slaughtered before his eyes.

In short, the sacrifices in Karbala carry messages for every age group. There were mothers, brothers, sisters, children and people of all age group who set examples for the mankind till the Day of Judgment. People of any age and any religion can derive lessons from Karbala that how to spend their lives and on what principles they should face death.