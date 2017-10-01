ISLAMABAD - The children of Nawaz Sharif will not appear before the National Accountability Court Islamabad tomorrow (Monday) when the court would formally charge-sheet Nawaz Sharif in the corruption references against him and other family members.

The corruption references against Sharifs included a reference about the London flats – numbered 16 and 16-A and 17 and 17-A at Avenfield House, Park Lane. The second is regarding Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Company, Jeddah, while the third reference is about Flagship Investment Limited and 15 other offshore companies.

As the court had already issued bailable arrest warrants for Hassan and Hussain Nawaz Sharif, Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Capt (r) Mohammad Safdar, but as all of them are unlikely to appear before the court on Monday(Oct 2), the court, as per the NAB laws, would issue their non-bailable arrest warrants while on the other hand would indict Nawaz Sharif in these corruption references.

Sources in the ruling PML-N informed that the sons and daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif had already shown no-trust in the NAB courts and would not likely come and face trial in these cases. Ms Maryam Nawaz through her tweets had even advised his father not to join the NAB trial and termed the accountability process through NAB as ‘farce.’

Legal experts said that in case of wilful absconding of the court proceedings by Sharif family members the court could initiate the process of declaring them proclaimed offenders in these cases and could award them punishment in absentia under Clause 31-A of NAB Ordinance.

Sources in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) said that the legal team of Nawaz Sharif would try to secure exemption from personal appearance before the NAB court as on previous date of hearing the court had deferred the matter of his exemption from personal presence during the trial till the indictment of accused in these corruption references.

Sources in the party disclosed that after attending the court as well as the other important political engagements in Islamabad, Nawaz Sharif would likely fly out to London to attend his ailing spouse and on the same ground of illness of his wife he would try to secure exemption from personal appearance in the court during the trial.

Sources in the party confirmed to The Nation that the central working committee of the party would be meeting on Monday and would strike down the bar on a disqualified person to become the party head from the party’s constitution while the CWC would likely omit the qualifications of the party head and other party positions devised in line with the conditions laid down in Article 62 and 62 of the constitution for becoming the member of the Parliament.

Sources said that these alterations in the party constitution would be for clearing the way for Nawaz Sharif to regain party president slot, which he lost after his disqualification as prime minister and member Parliament.

These sources said that the former prime minister would be having a hectic schedule in Islamabad as, besides appearing before the NAB court Islamabad, he would have intensive interaction with the central party leaders due to attending the CWC meeting of the party in Punjab House the same day.

On the other hand, the former premier has already been given briefing on the party’s move to get the Elections Bill 2017, which is likely to be tabled and passed by the National Assembly where the ruling PML-N and its allies are in full hold.

This piece of legislation would pave the way for Nawaz Sharif to regain the party’s president slot despite having his disqualification status.

Sources in the party confirmed that Nawaz Sharif would fly out to London anytime after his Oct. 3 elections as party president and hopefully by the time he would also be given exemption from his personal appearance before the NAB court.

Sources in the party said that former premier Nawaz Sharif would not go to NAB courts the way he went there on previous date of hearing and would limit the people accompanying him.

On the other hand the NAB court judge had also directed the security officials and administration to ensure that no cabinet members would accompany the accused in the court and in this connection the security staff of the NAB courts compound to make sure that no irrelevant persons would enter the court premises at the time of proceedings against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.