MULTAN-Over 80 processions of Alam and Zuljinnah were brought out by faithful from different areas of Multan on Saturday, the 9th of Muharram, which assembled up in Mumtazabad to constitute historic 9th Muharram procession.

The participants of the processions commemorated the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), family members and companions and dispersed peacefully in the evening.

The law enforcing agencies offered a three-layer security shield to the processions to avert any untoward incident as heavy contingents were deployed on the routes of all processions while roads leading to the venues of congregations (majalis) were also blocked by the district police. Dozens of mobile cameras connected to a central control room set up at the CPO office were installed at different spots in Multan district to keep secret eye on anti-social elements.

The historic 9th Muharram procession came out of Imam Bargah Mumtazabad. Out of total 82 processions, as many as 40 were brought out by the license holders while remaining 42 were historic ones. The participants of the processions carried out self-flagellation with sharp knives mounted on chains, swords and blades besides beating their chests.

Meanwhile, the historic Ustadwala and Shagirdwala tazias were also put on display at Inside Pak Gate and Khooni Burj respectively. The Ustadwala tazia is over 200 years old and Shagirdwala 70. Similarly, the other historic tazias of Multan including Pir Laal Bakhsh, Kiri Patolian, Allah Bukhshwala and others were also put on display.

They day past peacefully as no untoward incident took place anywhere in the district. The district administration said that the routes of the Muharram 10th, processions were being swept with the help of sniffing dogs and latest explosive-detection gadgets. Similarly, Army and Rangers will also be available in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, Additional District Collector Zahid Ikraam while briefing the media persons, informed that 82 walk through gates, 132 Close Circuit Cameras, 59 standby generators have been installed at different locations in the city. He said that 25 ambulances of Rescue 1122, 500 Rescuers, 600 volunteers, 120 staffers of the Revenue department are performing special duty to maintain law and order situation in the district.

The ADC urged the masses to extend cooperation to the district administration for maintaining and promoting peaceful environment across the district.